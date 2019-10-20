Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) vs. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Critical Comparison

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Matthey and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson Matthey pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Matthey and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Matthey 1 1 2 0 2.25 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Johnson Matthey shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Matthey and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Matthey $13.99 billion 0.53 $542.19 million $5.96 12.85 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.05 $1.00 billion $8.92 2.73

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson Matthey. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Matthey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson Matthey beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

