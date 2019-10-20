Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JOUT. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

