Jonathan Trollip Acquires 603,700 Shares of Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2) Stock

Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2) insider Jonathan Trollip acquired 603,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £742,551 ($970,274.40).

KP2 stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Friday. Kore Potash PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.77.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.