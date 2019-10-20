Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $143.59 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average is $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Compass Point began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

