JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €111.80 ($130.00).

ZO1 opened at €106.20 ($123.49) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The company has a market cap of $758.62 million and a PE ratio of -291.76. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €149.80 ($174.19).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

