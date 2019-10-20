JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €78.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.03 ($91.90).

FME stock opened at €61.10 ($71.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.17 and a 200-day moving average of €66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

