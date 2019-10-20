JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Olin stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 2,259,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,728. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince J. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 63,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

