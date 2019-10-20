JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $121.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

