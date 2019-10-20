JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $234.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.41.

Shares of ALV opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,518,000 after purchasing an additional 266,418 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

