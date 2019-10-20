JSR (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

JSR (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KAEPY stock opened at $5.64 on Friday.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses primarily in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.