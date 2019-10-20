K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of SDF opened at €12.56 ($14.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. K&S has a twelve month low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a twelve month high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

