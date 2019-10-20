KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1,782.85 and a current ratio of 1,782.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

