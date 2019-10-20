KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.15

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 704707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get KEMET alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.56.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the first quarter worth about $42,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in KEMET by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in KEMET by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.