Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.97. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,519 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Key Tronic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 867,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Key Tronic by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

