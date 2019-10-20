Kinder Morgan Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

KMI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 191,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 398,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 157,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

