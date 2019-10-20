Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

VEU stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3273 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

