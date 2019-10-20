Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.