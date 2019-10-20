Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

