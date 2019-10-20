Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

