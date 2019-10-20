Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,526,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 903.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 216,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 135,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,008,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,106,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $75.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.