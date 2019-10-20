Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 123.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 147.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 124,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,353 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

