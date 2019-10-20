L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $18.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.18 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total value of $27,887,600.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.75. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

