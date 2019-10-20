Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Investure LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

