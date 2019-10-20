Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GYLD opened at $15.75 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.2%.

