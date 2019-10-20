Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE PHD opened at $10.42 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.