Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 764 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 261.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 443.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $94.89 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $100.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1745 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

