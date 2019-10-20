Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,495,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,122,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 454,094 shares during the period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423 in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.