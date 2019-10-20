Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $349.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.33 and a 200 day moving average of $329.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

