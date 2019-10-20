Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

