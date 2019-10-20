Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 22,678 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

