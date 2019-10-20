Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,245.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,173.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

