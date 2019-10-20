Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,862 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Lam Research by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.70. 1,468,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,997 shares of company stock worth $15,654,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.