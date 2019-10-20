Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post sales of $121.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.35 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $155.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $537.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.80 million to $543.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $594.03 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $612.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,158.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 8.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 159.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 160.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 687,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,007. Lannett has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

