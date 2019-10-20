LEOcoin Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $661.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,224.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.02130306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.02729004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00667296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00686005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00444496 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012180 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 176,210,731 coins and its circulating supply is 175,891,565 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

