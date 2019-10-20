Leverj Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (LEV)

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Leverj has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Leverj has a market cap of $576,291.00 and $96.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042045 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.06089122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042326 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Leverj Token Profile

Leverj (CRYPTO:LEV) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io.

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

