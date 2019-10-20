Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $233,859.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

