Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.45 per share, with a total value of $176,582.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,192.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.22 per share, with a total value of $397,276.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,976.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,747. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

