Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target Raised to $4.10 at B. Riley

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $3.70 to $4.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

LLNW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 3,389,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 2.16. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Marth purchased 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

