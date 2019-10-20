Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $87.53 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.