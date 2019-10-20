Litecoin Price Tops $54.40 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $54.40 or 0.00676760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including xBTCe, BiteBTC, Coindeal and B2BX. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $2.47 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012871 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,506,404 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, EXX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, BTC Markets, Bitso, Coinsuper, Ovis, Zebpay, LakeBTC, Bitmaszyna, QuadrigaCX, Kraken, YoBit, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Mercatox, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Korbit, BitBay, HBUS, Liquid, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, BTCC, Coinone, RightBTC, QBTC, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Livecoin, BtcTurk, Nanex, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, CoinsBank, WazirX, ChaoEX, Bitsane, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Bitlish, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitbank, Independent Reserve, Bitinka, HitBTC, CoinEgg, xBTCe, CPDAX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bithesap, DragonEX, OKCoin.cn, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bibox, TDAX, BitcoinTrade, BitMarket, COSS, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, Coinbe, Bits Blockchain, Vebitcoin, Coinroom, BigONE, Coinut, BCEX, WEX, Bitstamp, Huobi, C2CX, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinbase Pro, BL3P, TOPBTC, Buda, DSX, Bitfinex, Iquant, Liqui, Coinsquare, SouthXchange, DOBI trade, Coindeal, C-Patex, OKCoin International, Graviex, Crex24, LocalTrade, Negocie Coins, MBAex, Stellarport, Fatbtc, Koinim, Instant Bitex, LBank, ABCC, Exrates, Bittylicious, BitFlip, BiteBTC, BitForex, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Covesting, B2BX, Sistemkoin, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, DigiFinex, FCoin, Braziliex, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinEx and Koineks. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.