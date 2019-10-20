Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $3.08 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

