LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.38. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 6,788 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.34% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

