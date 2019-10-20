Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,826 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.09% of Logitech International worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 318.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $163,916.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $2,950,032. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

