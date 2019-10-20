Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LOOP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,948. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $431.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Loop Industries by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Loop Industries by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

