Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.