Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 2,239,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

