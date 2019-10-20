Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.75. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $209.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

