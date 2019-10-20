Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) has been given a $70.00 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $54.86. 689,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,654. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $645,338.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 113.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 546,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 771.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381,575 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $15,561,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $15,017,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

