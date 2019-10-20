Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Trading Down 9.1%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 553,285 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 637,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $83.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Get Lydian International alerts:

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lydian International (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.