Macquarie Analysts Give Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) a $65.00 Price Target

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,847,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,253. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,166,000 after acquiring an additional 229,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.